People offer prayers at Baclaran Church on Sept. 29, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines is still at "moderate" risk for COVID-19 even as a decline in recent cases had been observed, the Department of Health said Monday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country's 2-week growth rate decreased to a negative 21 percent, with an average daily attack rate of 14.73 cases per 100,000 population.

ADAR is the number of new cases over a 2-week period, divided by the population.

But Vergeire said the country's health systems capacity remained at high risk, with ICU utilization at 73.20 percent.

In the press briefing, Vergeire also disclosed that Metro Manila was showing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, but is still classified under "moderate" risk for the disease.

The capital region's 2-week growth rate decreased to 33 percent, with an average daily attack rate of 26.64 cases per 100,000 population.

But Metro Manila's health systems capacity remained at high risk with ICU utilization at 75 percent, she said.

Vergeire said coronavirus infections in Metro Manlia peaked on Sept. 5-11, which posted a daily average of 5,714 cases.

She said the region then showed a slow downward trend with reported cases decreasing by 28 percent against the previous 7 days.

The NCR had 3,121 average daily cases on Sept. 27-Oct. 3, compared to 4,320 on Sept. 20-26.

With nearly 2.6 million coronavirus infections and more than 38,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia after Indonesia. It currently has 112,008 active cases of COVID-19.

