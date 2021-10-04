Panelo, Roque, Villar, Belgica to run in 2022 polls: PDP-Laban

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, and anti-corruption commission chief Greco Belgica. Presidential Photo / Senate PRIB

MANILA - At least four members of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet, including his spokesman and chief legal counsel, will run in next year's elections, the president of PDP-Laban said Monday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, and anti-corruption commission chief Greco Belgica will run even after the President backed out of the party's vice presidential nomination, said Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade are still mulling their decision, he added.

"When the President decided not to run, of course emotions were running...nung nalaman ni Secretary Tugade and Bello ito now they're assessing whether they're going to file their candidacy dahil gusto nila kasama nila si Pangulo," Cusi told ANC's Headstart.

(When Secretary Tugade and Bello knew, they're assessing whether they're going to not file their candidacy because they want to run alongside the President.)

"Secretary Panelo, Villar tuloy po ang pagtakbo (will continue their bid), then si Greco will run, Secretary Roque will also run. There are also other candidates we're considering to run under PDP."