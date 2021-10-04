MANILA - The Department of Labor and Employment on Monday announced the release of 2 remaining Filipino workers abused by their employer who was a retired general in Saudi Arabia.

Ayed Thawah Al Jealid was said to have abused Filipino workers, prompting the Philippine government to consider the suspension of deployment of OFWs to Saudi Arabia, according to DOLE-Information and Publication Service director Rolly Francia.

Some of the workers were released last month, but as of September 30, two workers were still with the retired military officer.

“Yung plane ticket po nila ay inaayos na so anytime soon they will be back... and rejoin their families,” Francia said.

(We're still ironing out their flights but anytime soon they will be back... and rejoin their families.)

“Katulad marahil ng ilang napauwing OFWs, we were able to secure from the employer yung mga unpaid benefits and even mga danyos. Nakapagbayad sila ng danyos previously, at kasama din diyan ang plane ticket pabalik dito sa Pilipinas. So I will not be surprised if we are able to secure the same settlement terms for the repatriation,” he added.

(Just like previous OFWs, we were able to secure from the employer yung mga unpaid benefits and damages claims, including their plane ticket.)