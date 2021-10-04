Negros' COVID-19 cases to worsen by mid-October: referral hospital

MANILA - The surge in Negros island's COVID-19 cases is expected to worsen by mid-October, the head of Bacolod City's end-referral hospital said Monday.

The Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, the only level 3 hospital in Negros island, has 85 percent occupancy rate, said its medical chief Dr. Julius Drilon.

"We haven't seen the worst yet. We expect mid-October lalala pa po ito. At the same time we are doing the best we can, resources are getting thinner," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We expect mid-October it will worsen.)

"Our oxygen consumption is around 250 tanks per day despite our oxygen generating plant. Marami na rin po kaming mga fellow healthcare workers na apektado."

(A lot of our fellow healthcare workers are also affected.)

Forty-five of the hospital's medical workers have tested positive for COVID-19 while 75 others are in quarantine, Drilon said.

"It greatly affected our manpower complement in our bed allocation," he said.

"The already fragile healthcare ecosystem dito po sa parte ng Western Visayas, particularly in Negros and Bacolod, ang impact po ay napakalaki. Kung kami po ay namomroblema, lalo po ang district hospitals."

(It has a huge impact on the already fragile healthcare ecosystem here in Western Visayas, particularly in Negros and Bacolod. If we're having difficulties, moreso the district hospitals.)

Majority or 90 percent of virus patients are unvaccinated, Drilon said. Only 15 to 18 percent of the province's eligible population have been inoculated, he added.

"We still don’t have enough vaccines. and our vaccine supply is dependent on the national government. There’s still inequality in the distribution of vaccine to population ratio," he said as he urged the public to take the available jab.