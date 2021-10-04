Facade of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa on Sept. 18, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—More than 21,000 inmates in prisons and jails in the country have received complete vaccination against COVID-19, the Department of Health said Monday.

"As of Oct. 1, we have a total of 21,487 out of the 170,404 masterlisted PDLs (persons deprived of liberty) have been fully vaccinated," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

Quoting data from Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and Bureau of Corrections, she said some 37,204 PDLs had also received a first dose of the anti-virus jabs.

Vergeire said vaccinating PDLs is among the agency's priorities.

"Ang mga PDLs are in an enclosed institution and their vulnerability and risk to infection is very high," she told reporters.

The DOH called on BJMP, BuCor and local governments anew to allocate jabs for PDLs and prioritize their inoculation.

To date, the Philippines has administered more than 46 million COVID-19 doses since it started it vaccination drive in March.

Of the figure, some 21.8 million are fully vaccinated, which is 28.26 percent of the country's target population.