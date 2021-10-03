MANILA - A low pressure area off Surigao City has strengthened into tropical depression Lannie early Monday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 12th storm this year was last estimated 100 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte at 4 a.m., moving northwestward at 20 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph, PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas said.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, where strong winds are expected within 36 hours, was raised over the following areas:

- southern portion of Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz, Cataingan, Palanas, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, Milagros, Mandaon, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan, Balud)

- southern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang, Santa Maria, Odiongan, Alcantara, Ferrol, Looc, Santa Fe, San Jose)

- southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Bongabong), the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay)

- northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

- Eastern Samar

- Samar

- Biliran

- Leyte

- Southern Leyte

- Capiz

- Aklan

- Antique

- Iloilo

- Guimaras

- Negros Occidental

- northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (Bais City, Mabinay, City of Bayawan, Basay, City of Tanjay, Manjuyod, Bindoy, Ayungon, Tayasan, Jimalalud, La Libertad, City of Guihulngan, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City)

- Cebu

- Bohol

- Surigao del Norte

- Dinagat Islands

- northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Magallanes, Remedios T. Romualdez, City of Cabadbaran, Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Butuan City)

- northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, City of Bayugan, Prosperidad)

- northern portion of Surigao del Sur (San Miguel, Marihatag, San Agustin, Cagwait, Bayabas, Tago, City of Tandag, Cortes, Lanuza, Carmen, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal, Lianga)

On Monday, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are likely over Visayas, Bicol region, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, and Caraga, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Bataan, and the rest of Mindanao, meantime, will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains, it added.

The storm is forecast to remain as a tropical depression throughout its period to traverse central Philippines, with a possibility of slight intensification once over the Sulu Sea, according to the weather bureau.

It is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday.