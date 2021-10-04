Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Tropical depression Lannie is expected to make another landfall near northern Palawan, the state weather bureau said Monday.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Lannie was last located near Guihulngan, Negros Oriental, where it made landfall, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center with 55 kph gusts while moving westward at 25 kph.

According to PAGASA, the weather disturbance has strong winds extending from its center up to 200 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 1, where strong winds are expected within 36 hours, is still raised over the following areas:

LUZON

Southern portion of Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz, Cataingan, Palanas, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, Milagros, Mandaon, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan, Balud)

Southern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang, Santa Maria, Odiongan, Alcantara, Ferrol, Looc, Santa Fe, San Jose)

Southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Bongabong)

Southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay)

Northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

VISAYAS

Capiz

Aklan

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (Bais City, Mabinay, City of Bayawan, Basay, City of Tanjay, Manjuyod, Bindoy, Ayungon, Tayasan, Jimalalud, La Libertad, City of Guihulngan, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City)

Cebu

Bohol

TCWS in other areas meanwhile were lifted.

From Monday until Tuesday morning, moderate to heavy rains will fall in Western and Eastern Visayas and Mimaropa, PAGASA said. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely to be experienced in Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mindanao and the rest of Visayas.

PAGASA warned that scattered flooding, including flash floods, and rain-induced landslides can occur in affected areas.

The weather agency also warned of moderate to rough seas over the coastal waters, especially in areas where TCWS is raised.

"Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions," it said.

Lannie is also projected to remain a tropical depression.

PAGASA said it will leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday morning before it heads to southern mainland China.

"It will continue intensifying during this period and may reach severe tropical storm category by Friday," the agency said.

