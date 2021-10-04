People offer prayers at the Baclaran Church on September 29, 2021 amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breached the 2.6 million mark on Monday after 10,748 new infections were recorded by the health department.

In its latest bulletin, the Department of Health said 106,160 or 4.1 percent of the 2,604,040 cumulative total cases are active.

The agency also reported 61 additional fatalities and 16,523 new recoveries, pushing the country's death toll to 38,828 and total recuperations to 2,459,052.

Positivity rate was 20.2 percent, based on test results of samples taken from 59,551 individuals last Saturday.

ICU beds allotted for COVID-19 patients in Metro Manila are 73 percent used up, while nationwide, it is at 72 percent.

Ward beds, on the other hand, are 57 percent utilized in Metro Manila, and 62 percent all over the country.

Occupancy rate of isolation beds, meanwhile, are 49 percent in the capital region, and 59 percent nationwide.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said earlier in the day that despite a decline in recent cases, the Philippines remains at moderate risk for COVID-19.

As of Oct. 2, more than 21.7 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while over 24.5 million others have received their first dose.

The government aims to vaccinate some 77 million people for the Philippines to achieve herd immunity against the respiratory disease that is believed to have first emerged in China in late 2019.

In preparation for the expansion of the country's vaccination drive, six hospitals will start inoculating minors next week, according to an official.

The Philippines logged its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Jan. 30 last year in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan, China. Its vaccination drive started last March 1.

