President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members prior to his talk to the people at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on Sept. 22, 2021. Arman Baylon, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte's aides will keep attending a Senate probe into government's pandemic deals, contrary to his order to ignore the proceedings, his spokesman said on Monday.

Duterte faced accusations of provoking a "constitutional crisis" after saying officials "will no longer obey" summons from senators. Should they face arrest, he told the police last week "not to obey" the Senate and ordered the military to "stay out" of the probe.

However, Cabinet members will attend these proceedings whenever necessary, Palace said.

"While the Cabinet officials appreciate the concern of the President, eh sila naman po, for purposes of transparency, pupunta pa rin po sa Senado dahil wala naman pong tinatago," the President's spokesman Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

(They, for purposes of transparency, will continue going to the Senate because we are not hiding anything.)

Roque cited Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, who has attended 21 Congress hearings, he "does not mind" continuing with the probe.

But he also noted the Commission on Audit has clarified it did not say there was overpricing in government's transactions.

Cabinet officials are alter egos of the President and are under his control and supervision, and hence, should not be held in contempt if they are prohibited from participating in Congress probes, added Roque, quoting constitutional expert Pacifico Agabin.

"Iyong constitutional crisis, ang punto nga ni Presidente after 21 hearings, ano pa ba ang gusto ninyo? After 21 hearings, malinaw na kung ipagpapatuloy ‘yan, pulitika na po ang dahilan – not in aid of legislation, in aid of elections," Roque said.

(With the constitutional crisis, the point of the President is after 21 hearings, what else fo you want? After 21 hearings, it is clear if that goes on, politics is the reason and it will not be in aid of legislation, but rather, in aid of elections.)

Sen. Richard Gordon earlier said he and his colleagues were only doing their job "to fight and right the corruption of the President's appointees and friends whose greed has deprived so many of our countrymen" of cash aid, vaccination opportunities and healthcare.

"It is catastrophic for our country that the President is willing to provoke a Constitutional crisis to protect these corrupt people who have lined their pockets with our people's money and now go around in ostentatious displays of ill-gotten wealth, driving around in multimillion-peso luxury cars and living in mansions while our people continue to suffer, starve and die," he said.

"Of this cover-up, the President has a lot to explain to the people who entrusted their futures to him and who now have nothing but hopelessness and despair," added Gordon, chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon committee.

Gordon also said he was no longer running for a position in 2022.

The President's former economic adviser, Chinese businessman Michael Yang, has been linked to the allegedly dubious deals.

A government video earlier showed Duterte meeting Pharmally executives with Yang in attendance in Davao City in March 2017, regarding the company's possible business activities in the country.