MANILA - A graduate of the University of Southeastern Philippines in Tagum City led the new batch of agriculture and biosystems engineers in the country, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday.

A total of 507 examinees out of 1,392 passed the Agricultural and Biosystems Engineer Licensure Exam held in September.

According to the PRC, Juven Genovia Luzorata had a 83.02 percentile rating for the exam.

He was followed by Jan Gabriel Urriza Bernardo of Laguna State Polytechnic University-Siniloan, who got a 82.65 percent rating, and Abdullah Peralta Meriales, who got a 82.64 percent rating.

University of the Philippines Los Baños is also the top performing school with a 93.94 percent passing rate.

Here's the full list of those who passed both exams: