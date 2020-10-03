Home  >  News

LPA to dampen Southern Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2020 07:43 AM

MANILA - A low pressure area spotted off Catanduanes will bring scattered rains over Bicol region, Quezon, Mimaropa and Visayas on Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA, last estimated 345 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression, according to PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin de la Cruz.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

