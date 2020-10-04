LOOK: Harry Roque is back in Boracay, his 'happy place'

MANILA - Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque is among those who visited Boracay Island this weekend.

Roque shared a photo of him enjoying the view in Boracay, which he called his happy place.

"Ang aking masayang lugar mula noon, hanggang ngayon," he wrote in the caption.

Boracay Island, one of the country's top tourist destinations, has been reopened to tourists outside Western Visayas on Oct. 1 in a bid to jumpstart the tourism industry there.

Part of the requirements set for tourists there is a negative result from an RT-PCR test.