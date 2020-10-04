Dela Rosa urged to ask why police, military use Facebook to spread 'fake news'

MANILA (UPDATE) — A political analyst on Sunday said Senator Ronald Dela Rosa should instead ask why the police and military were using Facebook to spread fake news.

In an online media forum, Ramon Casiple, executive director of think tank Institute for Political and Electoral Reform, said Facebook's policies were violated by accounts with “links” to individuals associated with the Philippine military and police.

“Dapat baliktarin niya ’yung sinasabi niya. Ang unang tanong diyan kasi bakit pumapasok ang military at ang pulis at nagkakalat ng mga hindi totoo na balita o kaya ginagamit sa intelligence operations?” Casiple said.

(He should reverse what he said. The first thing to ask is why did the police and the military go there and spread misinformation or use it for their intelligence operations?)

He said Facebook was able to prove how the government abused Facebook.

“Napatunayan ng Facebook na ang Philippine government pala, lalo na ang military at police, ay ginagamit ang Facebook…may mga fake news na kinakalat, may intelligence operations,” he said.

(Facebook has proven that the Philippine government, especially the military and the police, use Facebook, spreading fake news, doing intelligence operations.)

Casiple pointed out that Facebook has a longstanding policy to manage the behavior of its users, while providing a platform to connect people.

These policies should be respected instead of threatening the shutdown of Facebook in the country which would adversely affect Filipinos, Casiple said.

“Ang ginawa ng Facebook ay naaayon sa dati na nilang policy na huwag magamit sa mga maling paraan gaya ng mga fake news,” he said. “Eh, nahuli tayo eh, ’yung gobyerno na gumagawa ng ganiyang operasyon,” he said.

(What Facebook did is in accordance to their policy that the platform should not be used wrongly, like for spreading fake news. But we were caught, the government is behind that operation.)

Last month, Facebook said several social-media accounts belonging to two networks -- one based in China, the other purportedly with "links" to individuals associated with the Philippine military and police -- were found to have violated its policies.

The social-networking company said it has thus removed pages, accounts, groups and Instagram profiles of the two unnamed networks, which were allegedly targeting the Philippines for "coordinated inauthentic behavior" or manipulation campaigns on the platform.