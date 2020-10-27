Typhoon Quinta keeps strength ahead of exit, heads toward Vietnam
October 27, 2020
10 timbog sa anti-drug ops sa Camanava
Ilang nilikas sa Muntinlupa dahil sa bagyong Quinta, nakauwi na
Cameroonian-Canadian man shot dead in Pasay City
PhilHealth-Red Cross debt row affecting almost one-third of COVID testing in PH: OCTA group
Robredo says has no COVID symptoms, yet to see test results
US early voting tops 60 million as historic pace continues
Prince Harry says upbringing blinded him to unconscious racial bias
On the moon, water water everywhere and not a drop to drink (yet)
Rome mayor says local mob planned to kill her and her family
Magpasikat 2020: ‘Showtime’ marking 11th year with these performances
Oriental Mindoro 'most likely' to declare state of calamity due to damage caused by Quinta
Margie Moran on Miss Universe PH: ‘The 1st runner-up is my champion’
Typhoon Quinta intensifies as PAR exit nears; another LPA looms
China aims to end extreme poverty, but COVID-19 exposes gaps
Kazakhstan, reversing itself, embraces ‘Borat’ as very nice
October 26, 2020
Canada court to hear witness testimony in Huawei CFO's US extradition case
Europe prepares for more pain ahead as COVID surges
In South Korea, draft resisters still go to prison. But now it’s a job
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 26, 2020