COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad still at 10,549

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 remained at 10,549 Sunday with no new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,006, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,750 of those infected have recovered, while 793 have died.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality on Sunday.

04 October 2020



Weekend data from overseas posts reports no new COVID-19 cases, no new fatalities, and no new recoveries among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, there are 262 new DOH IHR verified cases recorded from Asia and the Pacific. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/w4dnqA4b0y — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 4, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 363 in the Asia Pacific, 166 in Europe, 2,311 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 322,497 people. The tally includes 5,776 deaths, 273,079 recoveries, and 43,642 active cases.

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News