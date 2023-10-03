Marjorette Garcia. Screengrab from PTV



MANILA — A suspect in the killing of a Filipina worker in Saudi Arabia has been arrested, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Tuesday.

The suspected killer of Marjorette Garcia, a domestic worker deployed to Saudi in 2021, is not a Filipino and is not her employer, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes said.

"As far as we were told by the embassy, yung suspect or supposed perpetrator ng krimen na ito ay nahuli na rin ng pulis ng Saudi Arabia at under investigation na ang kaso," Cortes said in a televised briefing.

"Hindi employer ang pumaslang sa ating kababayan. As far as we know, magkakilala o parang coworker," he added.

Officials were still waiting for the initial investigation results so they could release additional details, Cortes said.

He said the DFA, the Department of Migrant Workers, and the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh were coordinating with Garcia's family and her employer to streamline all assistance needed for the case.

The 32-year-old Filipina was found with stab wounds, media reports earlier said.

The DMW said its office in Al-Khobar and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration were coordinating with the Philippine Embassy and the Saudi police to determine the "circumstances behind" Garcia's death.

The DMW is also working for the immediate return of Garcia's remains to the Philippines.