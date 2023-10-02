Signal No. 2 up in Batanes as ‘Jenny’ intensifies further

RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — The state weather bureau late Monday hoisted tropical cyclone wind signal number 2 over Batanes as Typhoon Jenny further intensified over the Philippine Sea.

Jenny, spotted 410 kilometers east of Basco town in Batanes at 10 p.m., was packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour and up to 205 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. bulletin.

Batanes was placed under signal number 2, where gale-force winds, which may cause minor to moderate threat to life and property, are expected within 24 hours.

Signal number 1 was also raised over the following areas and warned of slight damage in some weak houses in 36 hours.

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Northern and eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Santo Tomas, Dinapigue, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Quirino, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Mallig)

Apayao

Northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

Northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal, City of Tabuk)

Ilocos Norte

"The most likely highest Wind Signal that will be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 2, although the potential for Wind Signal No. 3 is not ruled out at this time," PAGASA said.

HEAVY RAINFALL

From Monday night until Tuesday night, the weather agency said 50-100 mm (2 to 4 inches) of rain could hit Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan.

By Tuesday to Wednesday night, 100-200 mm (around 4 to 8 inches) of rain could fall in Batanes, while 50-100 mm of rain could be experienced in the Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Apayao and the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan.

PAGASA noted that forecast rainfall is "generally higher" in mountainous areas and that flooding and landslides are possible.

MONSOON RAINS

The typhoon is also expected to continue enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat.

PAGASA said the habagat could stir occasional rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in the next three days.

Jenny is likely at or near its peak intensity.

“A weakening trend is forecast to begin tomorrow due to increasing dry air entrainment and vertical wind shear,” PAGASA said.

It is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan on Thursday morning before exiting the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) over the Taiwan Strait by Thursday afternoon.

