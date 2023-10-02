Powerful Jenny maintains strength over Philippine Sea

Typhoon Jenny has maintained its strength but is not on track to make landfall in the Philippines, weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

As of 4 .am., the center of the eye of the typhoon was estimated based on all available data at 350 km East of Basco, Batanes. Packing 165 kph winds and 205 kph gusts, Jenny is moving west northwest at 15 kph.

"This is a powerful typhoon," PAGASA weather forecaster Lorie Dela Cruz said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The weather bureau said Jenny is likely at or near its peak intensity, with a weakening trend forecast to begin today due to increasing dry air entrainment and vertical wind shear.

"Land interaction during its passage over the rugged terrain of southern Taiwan will further weaken the tropical cyclone. Once over the Taiwan Strait, additional cool dry air from the north will entrain into Jenny, resulting in continued weakening," PAGASA said.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No 2 is hoisted over Batanes while TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over the following areas:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Santo Tomas, Dinapigue, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Quirino, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Mallig), Apayao, the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong), the northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal, City of Tabuk),Ilocos Norte

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will experience 50-100 mm forecast accumulated rainfall for today.

Jenny will also enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing gusty conditions for the next 3 days over the following areas not under any Wind Signal:

• Today: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, and most of MIMAROPA and Western Visayas.

• Tomorrow: Bataan, the southern portion of Aurora, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Romblon, and most of Bicol Region.