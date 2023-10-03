Poe seeks creation of Animal Welfare Bureau to prevent animal cruelty

Volunteers feed and clean the rescued dogs and cats at the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) center along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on September 29, 2023. 170 cats and 65 dogs are ready for adoption at the PAWS center ahead of the celebration of World Animal Day in honor of St. Francis of Assisi on October 1st. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Sen. Grace Poe has filed a bill seeking a creation of a body that would ensure the promotion of animal welfare and their protection against abuse.

Under Senate Bill No. 2458 filed by Poe on Monday, an Animal Welfare Bureau (AWB) will be set up, which will have its own city, municipal, provincial and regional offices.

The proposed body will be placed under the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Aside from formulating policies and guidelines for the implementation of the proposed law, the AWB will have the following functions, among others:

Provide minimum standards on the appropriate food, water, and shelter for each species of pet and animals depending on the age, breed, size, and special needs of the animals

Establish an emergency animal response and rescue system to appropriately respond in cases of calamities

Promulgate guidelines for humane slaughter of animals in consultation with the National Meat Inspection Service, local government units and other concerned government agencies

Implement a system for inspection of animal facilities to ensure compliance with animal welfare standards and regulations

Monitor compliance of the local government units with animal welfare programs, standards, rules and regulations

“Animals do have rights, too. Ang bantay ng ating bahay, kailangan din ng tagapagtanggol... Some humans consider their pet animals like a member of their own family. However, not all animals are given the same care and attention, they are sometimes left abandoned, or worse, experience cruelty,” Poe explained.

Under the proposed law, dog meat trading will also be punished with a penalty of not less than P5,000 per dog and imprisonment of one to four years or both.

The bill would repeal Republic Act 8485 or the Animal Welfare Act.