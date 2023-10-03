PH robotics national team, wagi sa World Robot Olympiad sa Denmark

ODENSE - Humakot ng medalya ang Philippine Robotics National Team sa prestihiyosong World Robot Olympiad Friendship Invitational 2023 na ginanap sa Odense, Denmark nitong September 21 hanggang 24.

Sa Elementary level for Future Innovators, nakuha ng Philippine Robotics National Team clinched ang Bronze medal, napalunan ito ni Sabina Lim at Gevenyl Canlas ng Special Education for the Gifted (SpEd-G) ng Department of Education sa Olongapo City.

Ang Philippine Robotics National Team sa Robot Olympiad held in Odense, Denmark. Mylene Abiva

Sa High School level, nakuha nina Aaron James Amar, Andrea Luz Guevarra and Daniella Angela De Guzman mula sa Dr. Yanga Colleges, Inc. (Bulacan) ang ikatlong pwesto at bronze medal.

May 1,200 ang lumahok mula 39 bansa na nagtagisan ng galing sa larangan ng robotics. Binati ni Philippine Ambassador to Denmark Leo Herrera-Lim ang Philippine Robotics National Team.

“The victory of the robotics team at the World Robot Olympiad is a proud moment for the Philippines. We are delighted that these Filipino students have proven that we have what it takes to be a frontrunner in the field of robotics,” pahayag ni Herrera-Lim.

Suportado ng FELTA Multi Media Inc. ang Philippine Robotics National Team. Kasama ng team sa Odense, Denmark ang President/ CEO, Mylene Abiva ng kumpanya na kinilala bilang pioneer organizer ng World Robot Friendship Invitational Cebu noong 2018.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa Denmark, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.