RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Typhoon Jenny has slightly weakened but is still forecast to bring heavy rains and winds over parts of northern Luzon, the state weather forecaster said before Tuesday noon.

Jenny was spotted 330 kilometers off Basco, Batanes at 10 a.m., packing maximum winds of 155 kilometers per hour and up to 190 kph gusts. Its movement has slowed to 10 kph.

PAGASA said heavy rainfall reaching up to 100-200 mm (around 4 to 8 inches) could hit Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and northern parts of Ilocos Norte until Thursday as Jenny travels toward southern Taiwan.

Mountainous areas receive more rainfall which could trigger landslides, it warned.

Meanwhile, occasional rains will persist over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days as Jenny pulls the southwest monsoon or habagat.

WIND SIGNALS

PAGASA raised signal no. 2 over Batanes, where up to 88 kph winds could be expected in 24 hours.

Signal no. 1 remains over the following areas.

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Santo Tomas, Dinapigue, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Quirino, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Mallig)

Apayao

Northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong) Northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal, City of Tabuk)

Ilocos Norte

The weather bureau said signal no. 3 is likely in the next forecast bulletins for the typhoon, which would leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.