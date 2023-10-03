Binay grills DOT on silence over 'Love the Philippines' ad fiasco

MANILA - Senator Nancy Binay wants the Department of Tourism to issue a statement to shed light on the issue surrounding the “Love The Philippines” ad campaign.

During the Senate budget hearing of the DOT on Tuesday, Binay asked Tourism Secretary Frasco if there is any truth to the Indonesian tourism minister’s claim that a part of the tourism video was taken in Indonesia and not in the Philippines.

It can be recalled that Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno claimed that he saw the video during an event in the United Nations World Tourism Organization in Cambodia earlier in June.

Frasco stated that the tourism video was only launched on June 27 and that the department’s in-house source did not use stock images from Indonesia.

“We deny showing any photos using images of Bali during the dinner hosted by the Philippine government,” Frasco said.

Frasco mentioned there were efforts by the DOT to reach out to the Indonesian tourism minister through “diplomatic channels.”

“We reached out to our counterpart in the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Ministry in Indonesia just to advise them that we had shown in the dinner that was hosted by the Philippines in Cambodia was actually an in-house production and was certainly not about the video and the ad in question. It was just noted by the vice minister and it was advised that it will be communicated,” DOT Assistant Secretary Verna Buensuceso said.

Binay stressed that if the DOT is standing by its statements during the hearing, the Indonesian tourism minister should apologize for his statements against the tourism campaign.

“Iniinsulto nila tayo, parang ganoon ang dating,” Binay said.

“Pero wala bang effort on our part to get an apology sa tourism minister na ‘yon? Kasi he’s lying based on your statements,” Binay added.

Binay also questioned Frasco’s silence following the issue.

The senator also asked Frasco if the DOT can issue a statement on the fiasco by Wednesday.

“Never ako nakakita ng press statement on your end denying or saying na hindi totoo ‘yong sinasabi ng Indonesian minister. Kumalat ang statement ni tourism minister. Very damaging ‘yong naging statement niya kasi hindi naman siya ordinary na Indonesian,” Binay said.

Frasco admitted that the DOT did not publicly respond on the matter and the DOT adheres to foreign policies of the executive branch.

“To publicly rebuke the minister of Tourism of Indonesia which is our partner in the ASEAN, none. Our focus then was to ensure that we safeguard government funds and immediately terminate the contract pertaining to the contracted agency” Frasco said.

Frasco said that the DOT will reach out to the Department of Foreign Affairs to consult on releasing a statement on the controversy.

Despite the backlash, Frasco remains confident that that Philippine tourism has not been affected by the issue based on strong tourist arrivals in the past months.

