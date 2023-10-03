MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said that 202 candidates for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSKE) elections may face a possible disqualification case over premature campaigning.

As of Oct. 3, 2023, the Comelec has provided the following data:

• Petitions for Disqualification filed: 53

• Show Cause Orders (SCO) issued: 4,405

• Answers to SCO received: 865

• Possible number of DQ cases upon initial assessment: 202

• No factual basis (dropped complaints): 287



The Comelec Anti-Epal Task Force on Tuesday issued 324 SCOs and filed petitions for disqualification against 18 candidates.

The election period began on August 28, which was also the first day of filing of certificates of candidacy (COC).

An individual will be considered a candidate the moment he or she files a COC, and would only be allowed to campaign from October 19 to 28.