MANILA - The Sandiganbayan has dismissed the graft case of former first gentleman Mike Arroyo in relation to his allegedly anomalous chopper deal with the Philippine National Police in 2009.

In a resolution dated Sept. 21, the Sandiganbayan 7th Division said it received two days earlier the certified true copy of the Supreme Court’s order to drop Arroyo from the case.

On Dec. 1, 2021, the Supreme Court granted the motion for reconsideration filed by Arroyo for the reversal of the court’s Jan. 27, 2020 decision dismissing his petition for certiorari.

Arroyo was accused of conspiracy for the sale of second-hand choppers to the PNP. The Supreme Court said the Ombudsman and the Sandiganbayan committed grave abuse of discretion in finding probable cause against the husband of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, as the element of conspiracy was not established.

“The cash bond posted by Atty. Jose Miguel T. Arroyo for his provisional liberty is ordered released to his or his duly authorized representative, subject to accounting and auditing procedure,” the court said in the resolution signed by 7th Division Chairperson Maria Dolores Gomez-Estoesta and Associate Justices Zaldy Trespeces and Georgina Hidalgo.

The hold departure order against Arroyo was also ordered recalled.

