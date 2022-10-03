Police officers take a selfie with the Christmas display at the Manila Police District Headquarters in United Nations Avenue, Manila on Dec. 1, 2021. ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said its officers could get help from soldiers in manning convergence points as the Christmas season approaches.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said he recently told Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, "Sir, kung kukulangin kami ng mga tao na made-deploy to ensure na medyo maganda ang ating peace and security, puwede ba na magbigay kayo ng augmentation sa amin?"

(Sir, if we lack personnel that we could deploy to ensure our peace and security, could you give us augmentation?)

"And the Chief of Staff agreed na kung kailangan is you can request from the AFP," Azurin told reporters.

(And the Chief of Staff agreed that if needed, we can request from the PNP.)



Azurin said as public movement increases during the "ber" months, there is a need to beef up the deployment of PNP personnel, specifically in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Cebu, Davao and Baguio City.

"We did that before during the time ni Gen. [Panfilo] Lacson na buddy-buddy 'yan, may pulis, may Armed Forces para sa ganoon maga-guide din yung personnel joining us, patrolling with the presence of course of PNP officers," Azurin said.

(We did that during the time of Gen. Lacson, when police had a buddy-buddy system with the Armed Forces so we could guide the personnel joining us, patrolling with the presence, of course, of PNP officers.)



