Mobile police stations to boost security in Metro Manila

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has put up its 3rd mobile police outpost along Macapagal Avenue in Parañaque City on Monday.

The PNP plans to deploy more than 10 rolling stations particularly in passenger terminals and crowded areas to deter crimes.

NCRPO set up 3rd Mobile police outpost along Macapagal Ave. in Brgy. Tambo, Parañaque City.



PNP said there will be more rolling patrol stations that will be deployed in various parts of Metro Manila. pic.twitter.com/BAfejP5X4h — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) October 3, 2022

NCRPO chief Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said the outposts are positioned for round-the-clock assistance and police presence especially this Christmas season.

"Dito lang sa Entertainment City anim ito, papag-aralan pa ang sitwasyon sa Metro Manila kung ano ang mga dapat lagyan," said Estomo.

NCRPO chief Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo inspects the 3rd mobile outposts in Parañaque City.



Estomo said that six rolling stations will be deployed around Entertainment City by next week. pic.twitter.com/a8nuLYjA7s — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) October 3, 2022

"Napakagandang police presence ito dahil alam naman natin na maraming foreign nationals ang pumupunta rito sa Entertainment City dapat secured para sa business at ekonomiya ng bansa," he added.

Last week, the first mobile outpost was stationed at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

The Rolling Police Outpost project also aims to heighten police response in Metro Manila on All Souls' Day and All Saints' Day.