IRR for Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act operational this October

The implementing rules and regulations for the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, which provides cash subsidy and discounts to qualified solo parents, is expected to be operational this October, according to the Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo.

He reminded business establishments to comply with the law.

The IRR was signed last Friday.

"We have to give about 15 to 30 days dahil ipa-publish pa ito sa mga pahayagan sa media bago ito maging fully operational na. So we are looking at around end of October, this month, ‘yan ay operational na at kailangan sundin ng lahat, lalu na ‘yung business establishments kung saan ay makakakuha ng discounts ang ating solo parents,” Tulfo said during the Laging Handa briefing on Monday.

Under the law, a solo parent earning a minimum wage or lower is entitled to receive a monthly cash subsidy of P1,000 from their local government unit, provided that they are not a beneficiary of any other cash assistance program of the government.

Solo parents earning less than P250,000 annually are entitled to a 10% discount and VAT exemption on baby’s milk, food and micronutrient supplements, sanitary diapers, duly prescribed medicines, vaccines and other medical supplements purchased for their child until he/she turns 6 years old.