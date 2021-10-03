Vice President Leni Robredo. OVP/Handout

MANILA - Despite the flurry of activity following the opening of the filing of candidacy for the 2022 elections, the camp of Vice President Leni Robredo stayed mum on Sunday about her political plans.

Robero was a no-show in her weekly radio program, with her spokesperson Atty. Barry Gutierrez appearing as her temporary replacement.

Gutierrez said the Vice President has not yet made a decision, noting that she has until October 8, the final day of the filing of COCs, to decide.

“Konting hintay na lang 'di ba, sabi ni VP. October 8 ang huling araw ng filing. Bago mag-October 8, ipapaalam na niya ang kanyang desisyon," he said.

(We just need to wait for a while, as the VP said. She would announce her decision before October 8, the last day of filing.)

Gutierrez clarified that Robredo’s trip back to Bicol was to fix her voter registration, contrary to reports that this signifies her plan to run for a local post instead.

"Dahil lumipat siya ng residence sa bagong bayan sa CamSur (Camarines Sur), natural kailangan yung registration niya ay doon sa residence na iyon, dahil yun ang requirement... 'Di ibig sabihin na siya ay tatakbo sa lokal sa CamSur. Wala itong kinalaman sa anumang plano na tatakbo sa lokal,” he said.

(Because she transferred residence to CamSur, she needs to transfer her registration because that's the requirement... It doesn't mean she will run for a local position in CamSur. It's not related to any plans to run for a local position.)

Robredo’s transfer of registration was made final last Thursday, he added.

The Vice President was spotted in Bicol on the day that opposition coalition 1Sambayan endorsed her as nominee for president.

Should Robredo decide to run, she would no longer be changing her mind after, according to her spokesman.

“Kaya naman si VP Leni, talagang pinag-iisipan. Hindi yung parang - 'di ako tatakbo, tapos biglang magbabago ng isip. O kaya - tatakbo ako, tapos aatras. Walang ganun. Klaro sa kanya, kapag siya ay nagdesisyong tatakbo akong pagka-pangulo, dire-diretso yan,” Gutierrez said.

(That's why VP Leni is thoroughly thinking this through. She doesn't want to change her mind. It's clear to her that if she decides to run for president, she would push through.)

“Walang iwanan, walang atrasan.”

(She won't leave the public hanging, she won't back down.)

Gutierrez encouraged the public to check Robredo’s records since 2016 to see how much she has accomplished.

“Hindi ito pagmamalaki, pagbubuhat ng bangko. Pagse-set lang ng record. Kasi ang daming paninira eh. Napakadaming troll d'yan, anonymous account na (nagsasabi) wala daw ginawa si VP Leni," he said.

(I'm not bragging about the Vice President's record. I'm just setting it straight because there are many disinformation, trolls, anonymous accounts that claim she did not do anything.)

“Nakakalungkot na sa kabila ng lahat ng ginawa ni VP Leni… may mga bumabato, bumibitaw ng ganitong klaseng salita na 'di naka-angkla sa katotohanan."

(It's saddening that despite VP Leni's achievements...there are many people who make allegations without basis on truth.)

Robredo has helped several thousands of families under her Angat buhay projects, and has distributed over P1 billion worth of assistance to families who needed help with their hospitalization, medicine and doctors fees, he said.

RELATED VIDEO: