MANILA - Moro civic leader Samira Gutoc on Sunday filed a certificate of candidacy for senator, her second bid for a place in the legislature's upper chamber after failing to land in the top 12 of the 2019 senatorial race.

Gutoc, a former guest candidate of the Liberal Party, is now running under the banner of Aksyon Demokratiko, where she is a board member.

"I know I'm a small person among the giant names na tatakbo... I'm just Samira from Marawi, but siguro walang makakapagsabi na yung istorya ng pagtatakbo [ng tao] (but maybe no one else can claim that the narrative of helping evacuees) from the siege is theirs," she told ABS-CBN News in an earlier interview.

Just like her first senatorial bid, Gutoc is expected to woo voters by pushing for measures that would benefit Muslims, especially those who have been living in evacuation centers and conflict areas.

"Mayroon namang mga nag-entrust sa atin ng boto noong last election... Yun po ang magiging basehan ko sana [sa pagtakbo ulit]," she said.

(There were people who entrusted their votes to us in the last election... That's what I'm using as a basis to launch another Senate bid.)

Gutoc landed on the 25th spot in the 2019 election. The Marawi native said the lack of funds hampered her chances of winning then.

"Yung limitations, air war, ground war. Hindi naman ako naive...alam ko that it's a very expensive industry," she said.

(The limitations are air war, ground war. I am not naive... I know that it is a very expensive industry.)

Gutoc denied that she joined Aksyon Demokratiko to piggyback on the popularity of Domagoso, one of the frontrunners in recent pre-election surveys.

"I don't wanna be seen as an opportunist," she said.

"Isko has popularity at hindi ako popular. Of course elections is also about popularity... but this is all about worthy issues we stand for right now and popularity is just one factor," she said.

"If they think it is about popularity, then incidental po iyon (that's just incidental)."

