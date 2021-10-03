Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III, OVP/Albert Calvelo, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo met Saturday with 2022 presidential and vice presidential aspirants Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III, their colleague said Sunday.

Robredo met with the two senators in the hopes of uniting the opposition, according to Senate Minority Leader and Liberal Party stalwart, Senador Franklin Drilon.

"Yes, I confirm a meeting took place with Sen. Ping and Sen. Tito. I was part of the continuing effort of VP Robredo to unite the opposition. No agreement was reached," Drilon told ABS-CBN News.

Another meeting has yet to be scheduled, Drilon said.

"In my personal opinion, I think she is inclined to run for president, but it is best that you ask her. To emphasize, I am expressing my personal opinion," he added.

1Sambayan convenor lawyer Howard Calleja said the opposition coalition patiently awaits Robredo to accept their nomination to run for president next year.

The Vice President has not made any decision yet, her spokesman lawyer Barry Gutierrez said.

Robredo had said she will continue to dialogue with non-administration aspirants as she believes the country cannot stand another six years of a Duterte administration-like governance.

The administration has no standard bearer yet, with Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, the longtime aide of President Rodrigo Duterte, filing his candidacy only for Vice President under the PDP-Laban (Cusi-wing) party.

“We told VP Leni we would respect whatever decision she will make whether she will run or not. So we are not here to push or put pressure on her... Nagpasalamat siya sa aming nominasyon at humingi rin siya ng panahon (She thanked us for the nomination and asked for time),” Calleja said.

“Nirerespeto po namin ito at binibigyan po namin siya ng tamang discernment (We respect her and we will giver her time to discern).”

Should Robredo decide not to run for president, 1Sambayan plans to “reconvene, and choose” a “different mix," according to Calleja.

“Kahit naman may na-endorso kami (Even if we had endorsed someone), we always say we are also flexible. And should there be a different mix, we will reconvene and meet and choose,” he said.

The filing of candidacy for the May 9, 2022 elections opened last Friday, Oct. 1, and will close on Friday, Oct. 8. Substitution of candidates, under certain conditions, is allowed until Nov. 15.

