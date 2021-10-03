RIGHT: Veteran journalist Recto Mercene. LEFT: A portion of the iconic shot that Mercene took at the Manila International Airport's tarmac in 1983 showing Ninoy Aquino, Jr.'s death. Photo courtesy of Recto Mercene

MANILA - Veteran photojournalist and writer Recto Mercene passed away Saturday, his news organization BusinessMirror reported Sunday as announced by his family. He was 77.

Mercene shot the iconic photo after the assassination of Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, Jr. at the Manila International Airport's tarmac on Aug. 21, 1983.

Doctors had found bleeding in Mercene's brain after suffering from a fall, his daughter Danica earlier said. The photojournalist was admitted at the Asian Hospital in Alabang, Muntinlupa from Sep. 7.

Mercene also had comorbidities such as diabetes, asthma, and previously underwent brain surgery and heart bypass, according to Danica.

More details to follow.

FROM THE ARCHIVES