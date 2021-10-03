MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 13,273 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 2,593,399.

The Department of Health also reported 45,249 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 2,442,623.

This means that the country has a total of 112,008 active cases as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

One hundred twelve new deaths were also reported, bringing the country’s death toll from the disease to 38,768.

The positivity rate was also down to 20.2 percent.

The Philippine General Hospital said its COVID-19 admissions have declined but majority of its remaining cases are severe.

The end-referral hospital has 228 virus patients or around 80 percent occupancy rate, down from an all-time high of nearly 350 patients.

The country meanwhile struggles to ramp up its vaccine rollout. The government has said that it wants to inoculate over 77.1 million Filipinos by the end of the year.

ABS-CBN News however has been tracking the number of vaccinations since March, and as of Sept. 30, only 21.3 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This means that the government has reached just 27.7 percent of its target after 6 months.

Government economic managers lowered the growth target for the second time this year, citing the tighter restrictions reimposed to check the spread of the Delta variant.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected almost 234.6 million people and caused 4.8 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 43.6 million infections and over 700,000 deaths.

India is the second most badly affected country, with over 33.8 million infections. But in terms of deaths, Brazil has recorded more fatalities than India, with the South American country reporting over 597,000 COVID-19 deaths against India’s 448,000 confirmed fatalities.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.