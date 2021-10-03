MANILA - Former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada on Sunday filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator as he eyes a return to the chamber.

Estrada will clash again with his half brother JV Ejercito who filed his COC yesterday.



Estrada, who is still on trial for plunder charges over the scandalous pork barrel scam, filed his candidacy only a day after his brother former Sen. JV Ejercito filed his for the same position.

The brothers failed to secure any of the 12 Senate seats up for grabs in 2019, with analysts saying several voters were either confused about the 2 Ejercito-Estradas in the ballot or were turned off with the idea of having an Estrada dynasty in the legislative chamber.

Estrada was granted bail in 2017.

