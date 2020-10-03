Public schools expect more late enrollees as classes set to start: DepEd

MANILA - Public schools are still expecting the number of enrollees to rise as classes are set to begin on October 5, an education official said Saturday.

In a press briefing on state television, Education Undersecretary Tonisito Umali said they continue to receive enrollees every day, but the numbers are coming down from when they started an enrollment campaign in June.

"Mayroon pa rin po [humahabol] eh. Every day. May mga nadadagdag po bagama’t medyo mabagal ang pagtaas ng numero hindi po katulad ng nagsimula tayo ng enrollment campaign. Maski late enrollees tumatanggap pa rin tayo," Umali said.

(Some are still catching up. Every day. There are still additional enrollees but the growth in the number of enrollees is slower unlike when we started our enrollment campaign. We still accept late enrollees.)

DepEd data as of Friday showed 22.5 million enrollees in public schools for the upcoming school year, as students and parents adapt to flexible learning methods. Some parents have also opted not to enroll their children, as concerns over the distribution of learning modules and internet connectivity surfaced.

Public schools will still accept late enrollees until November, provided that these students comply with the 200-day attendance requirement set by the government.

DepEd earlier urged parents to enroll their children despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, warning against possible repercussions when they opt to skip the upcoming school year.

Blended learning methods will be used for this school year as the pandemic persists, with online, television, radio and print options available for students. Face-to-face classes are still barred as a measure against further virus spread.