Magnitude-4.6 quake strikes off Davao Occidental; no damage expected

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2020 09:44 PM

A magnitude-4.6 earthquake struck off the Davao Occidental coast on Saturday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor happened 200 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos town at 8:29 p.m., according to state seismologists.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 4 kilometers, the Phivolcs said. No intensities were reported.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks, the Philvolcs added.

