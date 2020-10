A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was felt near Camiling town, Tarlac, Saturday night, the Phivolcs reported.

The quake, recorded at 10:15 p.m., was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 11 kilometers, the institute said.

Intensity 4 was felt in Villasis town, Pangasinan, while Intensity 2 was also felt in Quezon City and Cabanatuan City.

Meanwhile, Intensity 1 was felt in San Jose city, Nueva Ecija.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks, the Philvolcs added.