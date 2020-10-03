Lawmaker to Velasco — Speeches should be done in plenary, not on social media

MANILA--A lawmaker on Saturday criticized Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco for airing his side on the speakership beef on social media and not on the House plenary.

House Deputy Speaker Neptali Gonzales II, speaking on Henry Omaga-Diaz's Teleradyo program, said speakership issues should not be dealt with on social media platforms, such as Facebook.

"Hindi kinikilala ng House of Representatives ang Facebook bilang isang platform kung saan tinatalakay ang isyu ng daily lives ng Congress. Ang akin lang hindi dapat sa Facebook," Gonzales said.

In a 6-minute Facebook video Friday, Velasco accused House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano of "holding hostage" the 2021 national budget amid their dispute over the House leadership.

"Pinanood ko lang iyong panimula pero hindi ko tinuloy ang pakikinig," Gonzales said.

"Kung anuman ang sentimiyento ni Rep. Velasco, sabihin niya sa plenary. In the same manner that the speaker was man enough and gentleman, statesman enough na sabihin ang kaniyang pahayag."

Velasco said President Rodrigo Duterte did not turn his back on the term-sharing agreement.

Cayetano's resignation was rejected by a majority of House members.

"Ang pag-resolve ng mga issues ay hindi sa pamamagitan ng Facebook, kundi sa pamamagitan ng mga diskusyon sa plenaryo," Gonzales said.

Cayetano and his allies in the House of Representatives has accused Velasco of failing to prove his capability to lead the lower chamber.

Velasco's camp earlier in the day said it would move to declare the House speakership vacant if Cayetano does not leave his post on Oct. 14.