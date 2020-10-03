DFA suspends consular services in Tuguegarao from Oct. 5-16 as city placed under MECQ



MANILA— Operations of the Department of Foreign Affairs' Consular Office in Tuguegarao City will be suspended from October 5 to 16 following the implementation of the modified enhanced community quarantine in the area.

In an advisory on its Facebook page, the DFA said that consular services in the said city would resume on Oct. 19.

Applicants or those with confirmed appointments must secure another schedule by emailing tuguegaro.rco@dfa.gov.ph with the following information:

- Name

- Date of birth

- Original appointment date and time

- Preferred date and time of new appointment

The DFA said new appointments may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from October 19 until November 19, 2020 during the Consular Office’s regular operating hours.

Applicants who need emergency or urgent consular services are also urged to e-mail the consular office.

Enforcement of a stricter 14-day MECQ in Tuguegarao City began on Saturday following a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in 19 out of its 49 barangays.