COVID-19 cases in PH now at 319K

MANILA (UPDATE)— The Philippines on Saturday reported 2,674 new COVID-19 cases, raising the nationwide caseload to 319,330.

This is the fifth straight day the country recorded less than 3,000 new cases.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the top regions with cases in the last two weeks were the National Capital Region (865 or 39%), Calabarzon (567 or 25%), and Central Luzon (157 or 7%).

Cases of recoveries jumped by 459 over the previous day, the Department of Health (DOH) said in its latest bulletin. This brings the total number of recoveries to 255,046.

The country also recorded 62 new fatalities from the respiratory illness, taking the death toll to 5,678.

Majority of the fatalities came from Manila (20), the Caraga Administrative Region (8), and Central Visayas (6).

The DOH said 22 duplicates were removed from the total case count. Of these, 11 were recovered cases. The agency added that 19 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

A total of 10 labs failed to submit their numbers to the COVID-19 Data Repository System (CDRS) on October 2, 2020.

To date, the Philippines has 58,606 active coronavirus cases, of which 87.1% percent of the patients are exhibiting mild symptoms, official DOH figures showed.

The Philippines is the top Southeast Asian country in terms of COVID-19 infections despite having one of the world's longest lockdowns.



