Home  >  News

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Occidental Mindoro

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2020 02:25 PM

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro on Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tremor happened 19 kilometers northwest of Abra de Ilog at 1:03 p.m., according to Phivolcs. 

State seismologists added it was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 123 kilometers. 

There were no recorded intensities. The tremor was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks, Phivolcs added.

Read More:  earthquake   earthquake PH   Phivolcs   earthquake Occidental Mindoro   Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology   earthquake alert  