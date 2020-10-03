4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Occidental Mindoro

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro on Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tremor happened 19 kilometers northwest of Abra de Ilog at 1:03 p.m., according to Phivolcs.

State seismologists added it was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 123 kilometers.

There were no recorded intensities. The tremor was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks, Phivolcs added.