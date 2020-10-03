14-day MECQ now in effect in Tuguegarao City

MANILA— The local government of Tuguegarao City on Saturday began implementing a 14-day modified enhanced community quarantine to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

In a meeting on Sept. 30, the Tuguegarao Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 recommended placing the city from modified general community quarantine to MECQ, following the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in 19 out of its 49 barangays

The MECQ will take effect until Oct. 16, according to the Executive Order No. 108 signed by Tuguegarao City Mayor Jefferson Soriano.

Under the MECQ guidelines, the local government would be implementing strict home quarantine for individuals below 21 and above 60 years old and those with health risks and pregnant women.

Movement shall be limited to buying essential goods and services, and work in permitted offices or establishments. A COVID Shield Control Pass is required when going out.

Curfew hours shall be imposed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. while the sale of liquor is strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile, talipapa (market stall) operations is only from Monday to Thursday only while satellite markets shall operate on a daily basis.

Only take-out food orders are allowed while religious gatherings shall be limited to only 5 persons.

Public transportation shall be allowed to operate but on a limited basis only.