PhilHealth to notify all individuals affected by data breach

The façade of the PhilHealth Head Office in Pasig City on September 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation said Monday it is in the process of notifying individuals affected by the recent data breach into its system.

According to PhilHealth, it suffered from a cyberattack from the Medusa Ransomware, compromising data stored in some of its servers.

"The primary database was intact and not infected," it said, adding that the incident was immediately reported to concerned agencies such as the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and the National Privacy Commission (NPC), and law enforcement agencies.

PhilHealth said it has yet to determine the number of subjects or records affected by the breach, but it said names, addresses, dates of birth, sex, phone numbers and PhilHealth identification numbers may have been compromised.

"We are working to notify all affected individuals directly. If you have not received a notification from us, you may not have been affected," PhilHealth also said.

The agency, likewise, advised its clients to monitor their credit reports for any unauthorized activity.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this incident caused. We are committed to protecting your data by continuously working to enhance our security measures," it said.

For questions or concerns, PhilHealth may be reached via email at phic.actioncenter2023@gmail.com or phic.dpo@gmail.com.

