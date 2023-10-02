MANILA (UPDATED) - State insurer Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Monday reported that 76% if its promised debt payment to hospitals have been settled.

PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Ledesma J.r, in a press conference, said that since the August 2, 2023 cut-off date, the agency has disbursed a total of P20.651 billion in payments out of the P27 billion hospital claims.

Ledesma earlier vowed during the House Appropriations Committee hearing on September 6 that the state insurer would settle the majority of the unpaid hospital claims amounting to P27 billion in 90 days.

“It has been roughly 30 days since we made that announcement and already 76% have been paid. So, we are on track and we will probably complete it ahead of time,” Ledesma said.

PhilHealth is also preparing the Debit Credit Payment Mechanism (DCPM) to facilitate faster support to accredited health care facilities.

“Our message our partner health facilities is clear: you can trust us to fulfill our commitment to you. We request that you continue providing excellent care to our members, ensuring their benefits are administered accurately. Rest assured, our systems are being restored expeditiously,” Ledesma stressed.

PhilHealth earlier claimed that the delay in payments were caused by pandemic-related challenges.

DISBURSEMENTS THROUGH IRM

Meanwhile, PhilHealth said it has already finished liquidating the P14.9 billion worth of disbursements to hospitals that were earlier flagged by the Commission on Audit.

According to Ledesma, it was proven that the release of the said funds, which was coursed through the agency’s Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM), was properly documented.

“Allegations and misleading information regarding the IRM have circulated, accusing PhilHealth of misappropriation. We emphasize that these allegations lack veracity,” Ledesma stressed.

Earlier, the COA bared that the state health insurer released P14.97 billion under the IRM to at least 711 health care facilities supposedly without legal basis.

Through the IRM, PhilHealth pays hospitals and health care facilities in advance for insurance claims and to ensure they can operate at times of crisis.

“COA’s Management Letter dated September 22, 0223 confirms full compliance with the IRM transactions and recommendations, including tax-related matters,” Ledesma said.

“Our records remain open, and we have nothing to hide. COA’s verification stands a testament to the transparency and integrity of our actions,” he added.

