Murder cases filed vs cops in Navotas teen killing

Six Navotas City policemen and several other John Does are facing murder charges for the death of 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar.

In the information filed by the Navotas City prosecutors office before the Regional Trial Court of Navotas City Monday, PSSg Gerry Maliban, PSSg Antonio Bugayon, Jr., PEMS Roberto BAlais, Jr, PSSg Nikko Esquilon, PCpl Edmard Jade Blanco, and Patrolman Benedict Mangada were accused for the crime of murder as provided for under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code.

The information said the accused conspired and shot Baltazar which inflicted gunshot wounds on the back of his head while he was in the act of jumping and even while under the water.

The accused also surrounded Baltazar and intentiohally positioned themselves at a vantage point rendering the victim without means to defend himself which ultimately resulted in his death.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the decision to file a murder case underwent a thorough process.

“Ito po ay pinag-usapan po natin iyan dito sa DOJ, pina-evaluate natin upang maging tama ang pagfa-file hindi ho tayo pumayag sa mga unang mga homicide cases at yun po, sa Navotas, murder,” Remulla said.

Among the witnesses in the complaint are the relatives and neighbors of Baltazar as well as forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun.

