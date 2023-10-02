RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — The state weather bureau on Monday placed more northern Luzon areas under tropical cyclone wind signal number 1 as Typhoon Jenny further intensified over the Philippine Sea.

Jenny, spotted 600 kilometers east of Calayan town in Cagayan at 10 a.m., was packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour and up to 170 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

It is moving northwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA raised signal number 1 over the following areas and warned of slight damage in some weak houses there in 36 hours.

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Northern and eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Ilagan City, San Mariano, Santo Tomas)

Apayao

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Carasi, Vintar, Burgos, Dumalneg, Bangui, Pagudpud, Adams)

"The most likely highest Wind Signal that will be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 2, although the potential for Wind Signal No. 3 is not ruled out at this time," PAGASA said.

HEAVY RAINFALL

From Monday until Tuesday noon, the weather agency said 50-100 mm (2 to 4 inches) of rain could hit Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

By Tuesday to Wednesday noon, 100-200 mm (around 4 to 8 inches) of rain could hammer Batanes while 50-100 mm of rain could be experienced in the Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan and Apayao.

PAGASA noted that forecast rainfall is "generally higher" in mountainous areas and that flooding and landslides are possible.

MONSOON RAINS

The typhoon is also expected to continue enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat.

PAGASA said habagat could stir occasional rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in the next three days.

Jenny is seen to steadily intensify and reach peak intensity on Tuesday. However, PAGASA said the cyclone could slightly weaken beginning Wednesday.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.