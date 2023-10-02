MANILA - Three vloggers who interviewed former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag are set to face a contempt of court complaint from the Department of Justice.

According to DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, the vloggers will have to be responsible for interviewing Bantag who has a standing warrant of arrest.

“At ngayon po aming pinaghahandaan ng complaint ang mga vlogger na nag-interview sa kanya for contempt of court kasi bawal po iyan,” Remulla said.

Supporters and relatives of Bantag are set to gather in front of the DOJ on Tuesday on the first death anniversary of Lapid.

Cases against Bantag are pending before the Regional Trial Courts of Muntinlupa City and Las Pinas City.

“Ito po ay mga klarong hinahanap ng batas na hindi dapat binibigyan ng ganyang salita at ito po ay pambabastos sa korte, sa proseso ng batas,” Remulla said.

Without disclosing details, Remulla said operations are still ongoing for the capture of Bantag.

“Hindi kami tumitigil, we are not stopping at anything, makukuha ho natin iyan, makukuha natin,” Remulla said.

