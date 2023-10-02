Comelec closely monitoring situation in Socorro, Surigao del Norte

MANILA - The Commission on Elections said it will take a few more days to determine whether there is enough reason to place the town of Socorro, in Surigao Del Norte under Comelec control for the Barangay and SK elections.

This, following tensions in the area connected with alleged cult Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc.

Poll body spokesman Atty. John Rex Laudiangco said the Comelec is still awaiting for reports and evaluations from its law enforcement partners and to see if the situation will affect the October 30 Barangay and SK elections.

“Sa ngayon po kasi pumapasok pa lamang ang reports at ang evaluations ng aming partners – AFP, PNP at Coast Guard. In fact nga po kahapon, sa tulong nila, kami po ay nagtatag ng checkpoints doon. Tumutulong na po kami – gun ban, check points at iba pang prohibited acts, iyon po ang purpose ng ating checkpoints doon. So malalaman po natin sa susunod na (mga araw)” Laudiangco said.

“Pero nagbitiw po ng salita si Chairman Garcia, sabi po niya, kung kinakailangan naming i-Comelec control ang Socorro, Surigao del Norte, hindi po magdadalawang-isip ang Comelec matuloy lamang ang halalan diyan; maproteksyunan ang kandidatong mangangampaniya; at iyong mga kababayan natin, makaboto nang malaya at makabalik ng kanilang mga tahanan nang malaya," he added.

Laudiangco disclosed that a number of BKSE candidates in Socorro have already talked to local Comelec field officers.

“Siguro po, at this point, hindi ko muna idi-disclose ‘no. Pero ang sinasabi po namin dito, bukas po ang Comelec sa pagtulong. Kung kinakailangan ng seguridad, kung kailangang mag-report ng anumang pangyayari sa Socorro, huwag po kayong mag-atubiling lumapit sa mga Comelec field officers na nandiyan po mismo sa Socorro at sa buong Surigao del Norte po,” he said.

Currently, only the province of Negros Oriental has been placed under Comelec control due to the escalation of tensions in the area following the killing of provincial governor Roel Degamo.

