MANILA — Police on Sunday captured the most wanted personality of Quezon City Police Station 14.

The 22-year-old suspect, who originally hails from Lanao del Norte, is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He was also allegedly a member of the Arcaydo criminal gang, suspected of being involved in gun smuggling, robberies, robbery-hijackings and illegal drugs.

Police said they found the suspect and a companion inside a house in Quezon City, where they also found drugs, guns, and a grenade launcher.

"Iyong rifle grenade, usually iyong gumagamit diyan, iyong mga sundalo eh. Sa encounter nila ginagamit iyan," said Lt. Anthony Daquel of QCPD Station 14.

"Delikado rin kasi 'di maayos iyong storage nila, o sa kisame lang nakalagay. Delikado. Nakita n'yo naman, may mga bahay dito, dikit-dikit. Maaaring may pagmulan din ng sunog 'pag sumabog," he added.

When asked why he was found in possession of drugs and a grenade launcher, the suspect refused to comment.

His companion said they work together selling housewares in Litex, and that he is not involved in any of the accusations.

"Pumunta lang ako dito para mag-inom. 'Yun lang po ang sadya ko dito," the companion said.

But authorities said they will file charges of illegal possession of drugs, firearms, and explosives against the two.