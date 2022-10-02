Philippine and American soldiers raise a high five during a joint exercise in Luzon in October 2017. United States Embassy in the Philippines/file

MANILA — The Philippines will be leading a bilateral military exercise with the United States this week.

In a statement, the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) said it will begin the 6th iteration of its "Kamandag" exercises with the United States Armed Forces on Monday at the Philippine Navy Officers Club in Taguig City.

"Kamandag," an abbreviation for “Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma ng Dagat," will be held in select areas throughout Luzon from October 3 to 14.

PMC noted that this will be the first time military personnel from Japan and South Korea will join the said exercises, but only as observers.

It also said the exercises aim to " enhance bilateral cooperation and interoperability among participating forces in the conduct of combined tactical operations that focus on capacitating the Marine Amphibious Ready Unit and enhancing their capabilities in Special Operations, Coastal Defense Capability, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) Operations, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Operations."

“The Philippine Marine Corps looks forward to this year’s KAMANDAG Exercise with our foreign military allies who are advanced in terms of amphibious operations, special operations, HADR operations, and territorial defense capabilities. Through this exercise, we are able to learn from their techniques, tactics, and procedures to develop our interoperability strategy in the Philippine Marine Corps, especially as we operationalize our Marine Corps Operating Concept for Archipelagic Coastal Defense," PMC commandant MGen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan said.

For its part, the US Marine Corps said it will be deploying 5,500 of its personnel to join the exercises, with the Okinawa, Japan-based 3rd Marine Division to exercise command and control.

The Marine Corps also said the exercises will not only strengthen the military ties between the US and the Philippines, but also with Japan.

“These exercises will allow our forces to strengthen interoperability and readiness to ensure we are prepared to rapidly respond to crisis throughout the Indo-Pacific," 3rd Marine Division commander MGen. Jay Bargeron said in a separate statement.

