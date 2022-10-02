Waist- to chest-deep floods inundate a residential area in Barangay Poblacion, San Miguel, Bulacan after it was hit by Typhoon Karding on Sept. 26, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — More than 46,000 people are still displaced a week after Super Typhoon Karding (International name: Noru) hit Luzon, latest data released Sunday by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) showed.

The NDRRMC said 3,098 of the 46,452 people who are still displaced are staying in 26 evacuation centers, while the rest are located elsewhere.

Up to 58,172 houses were damaged by Karding, of which 7,150 were totally wrecked.

More than a million people or close to 300,000 families across Luzon have also been affected by the typhoon that first hit land in Burdeos, Quezon late afternoon of Sept. 25, the NDRRMC said.

The affected people come from 30 provinces in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 4B, 5 and the Cordilleras.

Karding's death toll remains at 12, while the number of injured people stands at 52. Five are still missing.

The NDRRMC also pegged the cost of damage to agriculture at P3.076 billion, with 104,500 farmers affected.

Damage to infrastructure is estimated at more than P304.2 million.

As of Sunday, the government has also given more than P57.8 million worth of assistance to affected residents.

Karding made its second landfall in Aurora in the evening of Sept. 25, then crossed Luzon westward. It exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility evening of Sept. 26.

An average of 20 tropical cyclones hit the Philippines every year.

